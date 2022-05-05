Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.28.

UBER opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.07.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

