Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 509,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 70,825 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 665.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 219,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 190,407 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 217.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Uber Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,639 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,558,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $114,601,000 after acquiring an additional 251,329 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

