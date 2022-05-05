Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

UDMY stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94. Udemy has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

