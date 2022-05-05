UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Allen T. Peters Sells 5,605 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $454,397.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,974,768.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ UFPI opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.39.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
