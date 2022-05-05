UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Allen T. Peters Sells 5,605 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $454,397.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,974,768.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.