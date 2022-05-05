UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Update

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 6,240,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

UGI stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. UGI has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UGI will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in UGI by 989.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

