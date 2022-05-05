Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Jos Sclater Buys 5 Shares

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) insider Jos Sclater acquired 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,266 ($40.80) per share, for a total transaction of £163.30 ($204.00).

Jos Sclater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Jos Sclater sold 12,750 shares of Ultra Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,191 ($39.86), for a total transaction of £406,852.50 ($508,247.97).

LON:ULE opened at GBX 3,222 ($40.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 34.46. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,978 ($24.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,420 ($42.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,247.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,160.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.72) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($29.36) to GBX 3,500 ($43.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,887.50 ($36.07).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

