UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Tamara Peterman Buys 195 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) Director Tamara Peterman acquired 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.46 per share, with a total value of $17,639.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,670.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.47. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UMBF. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

