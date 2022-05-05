Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif. “
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
About Unicycive Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.