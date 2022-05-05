Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of UNCY opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

