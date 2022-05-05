United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of UBSI opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.38%.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after buying an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 52.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 38.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

