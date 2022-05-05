United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Nomura cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.04. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

