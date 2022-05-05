United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) versus Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Financial Survey

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Navitas Semiconductor and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 United Microelectronics 1 2 3 1 2.57

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $18.57, suggesting a potential upside of 138.40%. United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 13.20%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 40.32 -$152.68 million N/A N/A United Microelectronics $7.70 billion 2.71 $1.85 billion $0.96 8.76

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor N/A -480.74% -19.41% United Microelectronics 28.39% 25.47% 14.91%

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Navitas Semiconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

