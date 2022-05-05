United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) to post $2.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $11.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.33.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $320.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.56. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $285.59 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

