United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $382.33.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI opened at $320.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.38 and its 200 day moving average is $338.56.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 29.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in United Rentals by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,172,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,950 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,926,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,042,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.