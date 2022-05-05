United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $136.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $7,572,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

