United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 973,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAMY opened at $0.42 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,268,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

