United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Posts Earnings Results

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $1.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $186.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.63.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,460. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,307,000 after acquiring an additional 93,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.