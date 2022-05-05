United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Posts Earnings Results

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $1.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $186.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.63.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,307,000 after acquiring an additional 93,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
