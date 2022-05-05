United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 980 ($12.24) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 1,109.50 ($13.86) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The company has a market capitalization of £7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.86. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 922 ($11.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.83). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,103.62.

In related news, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($12.94) per share, for a total transaction of £31,080 ($38,825.73). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.02), for a total transaction of £586,547.94 ($732,726.97). Insiders have purchased 3,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,074 in the last three months.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

