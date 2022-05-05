Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Marc Whitten Sells 3,433 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97.

On Monday, February 28th, Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.79. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 2.63.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.