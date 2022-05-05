Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) will post $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $13.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.69.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Universal Health Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,181,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $153,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.56. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

