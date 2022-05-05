Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UVE. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

NYSE UVE opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $401.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

In related news, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,355. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,682,000 after buying an additional 73,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 530,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 784,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.