UpHealth (UPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect UpHealth to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UPH opened at $0.82 on Thursday. UpHealth has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $10.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UpHealth by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of UpHealth by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

