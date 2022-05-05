Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $481.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
UPLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
