Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UPLD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Upland Software stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $484.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

