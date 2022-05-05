Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.50% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UPLD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.
Upland Software stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $484.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
