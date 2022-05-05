Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CEO Dave Girouard Sells 41,667 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.72.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 106.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,191 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 155.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after acquiring an additional 363,573 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.07.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

