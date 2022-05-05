Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Announces Earnings Results

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $310.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

URG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 239,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $430,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

