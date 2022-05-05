Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of URG opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.32. Ur-Energy has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

In other Ur-Energy news, Chairman Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 239,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $430,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 57.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

