Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE URE opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The company has a market cap of C$394.64 million and a PE ratio of -11.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.92. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.72.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 239,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$542,626.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,838,321 shares in the company, valued at C$6,432,770.71.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

