US Foods (USFD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of USFD opened at $38.87 on Thursday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. CL King boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.
US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Foods (USFD)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.