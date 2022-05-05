US Foods (USFD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of USFD opened at $38.87 on Thursday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. CL King boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.