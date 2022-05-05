USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USAK. Cowen boosted their price objective on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded USA Truck from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $172.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.89. USA Truck has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.72. USA Truck had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that USA Truck will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,773,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in USA Truck by 277.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in USA Truck by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,461 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

