UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform which enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives. UserTesting is based in headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get UserTesting alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.16.

USER stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $304,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 784,154 shares of company stock worth $6,870,577 in the last three months.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UserTesting (USER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.