UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. UTStarcom has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

