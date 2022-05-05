Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

UTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.77%.

In related news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 431,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,695,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

