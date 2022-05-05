Utz Brands (UTZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Utz Brands has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Utz Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTZ. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Dylan Lissette purchased 7,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $101,539.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio F. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,119,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,221,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,383,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 83,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,870,000 after buying an additional 76,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

