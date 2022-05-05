Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,600 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 973,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 446,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,555,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the period.

NYSE MTN opened at $260.97 on Thursday. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.50 and a 200-day moving average of $295.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

