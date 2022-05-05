Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) to report $446.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.00 million and the highest is $450.40 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $344.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

