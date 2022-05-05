Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Get Vapotherm alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VAPO. Piper Sandler lowered Vapotherm from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.85.

VAPO opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.38.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Vapotherm’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 92.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.