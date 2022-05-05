Vasta Platform (VSTA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Vasta Platform to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Vasta Platform has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.41 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. On average, analysts expect Vasta Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $431.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vasta Platform (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.