Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

VGR opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $313.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $40,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

