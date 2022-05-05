Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $188.19 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $166.48 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day moving average is $240.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

