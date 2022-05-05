Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

VLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.98.

VLDR opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 7,619,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $15,239,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Barnhart sold 20,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $43,396.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,101,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,200 and sold 25,771,575 shares valued at $59,483,807. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 1,377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 71,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 40.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 85.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.