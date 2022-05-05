Venus Concept (VERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Venus Concept has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 72.05%. The company had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 1,412.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 161,538 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

