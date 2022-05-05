Venus Concept (VERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Venus Concept has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 72.05%. The company had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of VERO stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
