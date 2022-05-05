Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Announces Earnings Results

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,299,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Veracyte by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Veracyte by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.