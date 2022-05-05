Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Vericel stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Vericel has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $68.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.65 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 447,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 214,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,073,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,975,000 after acquiring an additional 197,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,242,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vericel by 53.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vericel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

