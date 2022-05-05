Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Cut to $226.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.
Shares of VRSK stock opened at $193.53 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.10 and its 200 day moving average is $208.82.
In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.
