Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director John Sughrue Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VBTX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Veritex by 144.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Veritex by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Second Curve Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 16.1% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth about $374,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.