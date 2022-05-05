Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritone had a negative net margin of 61.22% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $391.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Veritone has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $37.14.

Several research firms have commented on VERI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715 in the last ninety days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Veritone by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veritone by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Veritone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

