Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Down 22.7% in April

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.46.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

