VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “
VBNK opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBNK. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VersaBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.
VersaBank Company Profile (Get Rating)
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
