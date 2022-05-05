Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) COO Stuart A. Arbuckle Sells 306 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $273.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.62.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.