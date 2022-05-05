Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Bastiano Sanna Sells 320 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 320 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $82,931.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,805,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Bastiano Sanna sold 561 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.18, for a total value of $154,936.98.

On Monday, April 4th, Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $273.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,506,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,855,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

